Ernest MOYA
1935 - 2020
MOYA, Ernest Sr. "Ernie" 85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away July 31, 2020. Ernie was born July 14, 1935 in Tampa, Florida to Ernest Moya and Eva K. Woodward. Ernie graduated from Plant High School where he met and married the love of his life, Sylvia Jean Shults. He served in the US Army and later became a CSX Railroad Locomotive Engineer where he retired. Ernie is predeceased by his bride, Sylvia Jean Moya. He is survived by his children, Terri (George) of Odessa, Florida and Ernie (Rosa) of Tampa, Florida; the absolute lights of his life, his grandchildren, Sylvia Alyssa and Micah Alexander Goodwin. He is also survived Diane M. Sabel, a very special daughter, another granddaughter, Briana Moya; stepmother, Consuelo Moya; sister, Cathy (Jim) Clark; his nephews and numerous special life long friends and a very dear friend, Sylvia Costa. Ernie enjoyed spending his time past time fishing, hunting and visiting with friends. He especially loved family time. He spent countless hours at dance recitals, baseball games, attending activities and numerous boating days in Tampa Bay and Boca Grande where he taught Alyssa and Micah to fish. A special Thank You to the Henderson Class of 49 and Plant High Class of 55 groups. He truly loved each and every one of you and looked forward to your breakfasts and lunch outings. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Thursday, August 6 at Sunset Funeral Home with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2 pm. Sunset Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
AUG
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
