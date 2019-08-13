Ernest RUSSELL

Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake Carroll Baptist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Carroll Baptist Church
Obituary
RUSSELL, Ernest Lee 85, of Lutz, FL, passed away, August 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his first wife, Wanda L. Russell and survived by his wife, Billie L. Russell; and his daughters and families, Faye Lynne Arce, Lee Ann West, Wanda Kaye Stewart (Bobby), Laurie Jo Jennings (Bob), Sherman Morris and Billie Taylor; grandchildren, Taylor West, Casey West, Madison West, Kaylee Jo Frey, Jacob Stewart, Caroline Stewart, Brent Jennings, Blake Jennings, Ross Jennings, Robert Jennings and Adam Morris; great-grandchildren, Laila Jennings and Rose Morris. Memorial services will be 11 am, Wednesday, August 14, at Lake Carroll Baptist Church with visitation from 10 am until service time. Interment with military honors will take place at Lake Carroll Cemetery following service. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 13, 2019
