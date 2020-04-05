NICKELL, Ernestina Alfreda 88, of Largo, passed away March 18, 2020, at Hospice of St. Petersburg. She was born Jan. 26, 1932 in Pilsen, Czech-oslavakia, to Alfred and Auguste Burda. The family settled in Passau, Germany, shortly after WWII. She met the love of her life in Wiesbaden, Germany, a US serviceman Jack Nickell. She married Jack and is survived by her three children, Desiree Nickell of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Jacqueline Nickell of Los Angeles, California, and David Nickell of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is also survived by a very special grandson, Donovan Nickell of Lakeland, Florida. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Edward Otto Nickell of Waynesville, Georgia. A private family memorial service is planned for later this summer.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020