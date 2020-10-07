Ernestine Carrera

CARRERA, Ernestine D. Feb. 28, 1930 to Sept. 20, 2020. She was the last of 10 siblings to pass. She is survived by her husband, Delio Carrera Sr. whom she leaves behind after 72 years of marriage; son, Delio Carrera Jr.; granddaughter, Tanya A Carrera; three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Devin, and Caleb. Plus on her side of family survived by three nieces; and two nephews, long list of great grand nieces and nephews plus great- great-grandnieces and nephews. There will be a grave side service at 11 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Her body will be laid to rest in her final resting place in Woodlawn cemetery 3412 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33603. How to get to the private section "Pyramid Cripts" from MLKJ Blvd. heading West turn left/North on North Blvd. to West Indiana Ave, turn left East at the corner of cemetery. Turn right into Woodlawn cemetery it's not marked so it's about half way down the block turn into open gate to the right and just about half way down on the right. You will see two small mausoleums. The grave is right behind them. Here's a link to Google maps will take you right there to the cemetery https://maps.app.goo.gl/WtsqUyk5DjwzQyKt7
Ernestine D. Carrera final resting place, See Red pin with white heart in the center is exactly where the grave is. Thank you all for all the support I know some of you can't be and won't be there. But I wanted to let you know where and when. Boza & Roel Funeral Home