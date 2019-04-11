BUNKER, Ernestine
age 97, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1921 in Romania. She was well loved by everyone she met. She was a beloved member of the Forrest Oak Lutheran Church for many years. She was preceded by her loving husband, James S. Bunker and beloved daughter, Lynda Covetz. She is survived by her son, Rick Bunker; daughter, Denise Bunker; daughter, Lesley Bunker; grandson, Jimmy Arcand; granddaughter, Lacey Steward; grandson, Jeffery Arcand; great-grandson, Clayton Smith IV; and her great-granddaughter, Jada Arcand. There will be a service to honor her on April 12, at 11 am at the Forrest Oak Lutheran Church. All are welcome to attend. A luncheon will follow after. If you would like, please wear a hat to the service in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019