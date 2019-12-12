RONE, Erolyn Paula (Brown) 70, of South Tampa, passed away December 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. Originally from Indiana, she was a resident of South Tampa for 65 years and a graduate of Plant High School and the University of West Florida. Erolyn was a faithful and very active member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church and a dedicated volunteer with Church Women United. She taught in Christian schools for more than 30 years and retired after a 16-year tenure at Bayshore Christian School. Erolyn was passionate about history and travel but loved being with family and friends most of all. She was the beloved wife of Charles Rone for 48 years and mother to Rebecca Rothrock (Weston) and Randall Rone (Stacey) both of Tampa. One of her greatest joys was being Grandma to Coleton Rone, Edwin Rothrock, and Kelly Margaret Rothrock. She was big sister to Carol Thompson (Steve), Tom Brown (Robin), and Susan Brown. Erolyn loved her friends dearly and many were family to her, especially Sarah Vanzant Smart. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin Leon Brown and Pauline Goff Brown and brother Kent Brown. A celebration of Erolyn's life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 pm in the parlor with a service at 3 pm and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Memorial Garden at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3721 Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, 33629. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019