of Safety Harbor, transitioned Feb. 15, 2019. He was a native of St. Anns, Jamaica. Loving and cherished memories are left to his children, grandchildren, sibling, and other relatives. Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, March 2, at Emanuel Christian Church, 585 9th Avenue N., Safety Harbor. Visitation will be Friday, 6-8 pm, at funeral home.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
