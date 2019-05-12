Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esequiel Marquez "Zeke" LOPEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Zeke" passed away April 20, 2019 after an 11 month battle with cancer. Zeke was born October 6, 1970 in Jalisco, Mexico. He moved to Florida in 1988, where he married and raised his family. He began working for the Kearney Companies in 1995 as a laborer, and became a skilled motor grader operator and foreman. Zeke was diligent, hardworking, reliable and everyone enjoyed working with him. He was diagnosed with cancer in May 2018 and fought bravely. He continued to work, even through his chemo treatments; he never gave up. He was preceded in death by his father, Pasqual; and sister, Lorena. He is survived by his mother, Maria; 10 brothers and sisters; his wife, Raquel; children, Priscilla, Esequiel Jr. and Kaylenn; he was a proud abuelo to grandchildren, Jamie, Emory and Janiyah. The family welcomes all who wish to attend the memorial service which will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 pm at The Kearney Companies, 9625 Wes Kearney Way, Riverview, Florida.

LOPEZ, Esequiel Marquez"Zeke" passed away April 20, 2019 after an 11 month battle with cancer. Zeke was born October 6, 1970 in Jalisco, Mexico. He moved to Florida in 1988, where he married and raised his family. He began working for the Kearney Companies in 1995 as a laborer, and became a skilled motor grader operator and foreman. Zeke was diligent, hardworking, reliable and everyone enjoyed working with him. He was diagnosed with cancer in May 2018 and fought bravely. He continued to work, even through his chemo treatments; he never gave up. He was preceded in death by his father, Pasqual; and sister, Lorena. He is survived by his mother, Maria; 10 brothers and sisters; his wife, Raquel; children, Priscilla, Esequiel Jr. and Kaylenn; he was a proud abuelo to grandchildren, Jamie, Emory and Janiyah. The family welcomes all who wish to attend the memorial service which will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 pm at The Kearney Companies, 9625 Wes Kearney Way, Riverview, Florida. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 12 to May 13, 2019

