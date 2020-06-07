SMITH, Esme F. "Peggy" Peggy passed away at age 101 in Palm Harbor, Florida April 12, 2020. She was born in Montclair, NJ to Arthur F. Madge and Esme R. Boggis. She was preceded in death by husband, John O. Bondy; second husband, Daniel Smith; son-in-law, Gary Reinhardt; and daughter-in-law, Susan Bondy. Peggy and John moved from New Jersey to St. Petersburg in 1970. Peggy is survived by daughter, Patricia Reinhardt of Colorado; son, Peter Bondy (Marilyn) of New York; grandchildren, Kurt Reinhardt, Karen Meoni (John), Brett Reinhardt (Mandi); and four great-grandchildren. Peggy moved to independent living at Coral Oaks Senior Living in Palm Harbor in 2009. She often mentioned her comfort and pleasure with living at Coral Oaks. As her health needs changed, she moved to an assisted living apartment within Coral Oaks. Peggy received comfort care from Suncoast Hospice in her final days. Peggy's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Coral Oaks for their caring attention over the years, especially the most recent personal care she received during her assisted living stay. Curlew Hills F.H.



