Esmenia D. Agbanlog

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esmenia D. Agbanlog.

AGBANLOG, Esmenia D.

78 passed away February 8, 2019. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, February 16 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

R. Lee Williams & Son

(727) 527-1177

www.rlwilliams.com
Funeral Home
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.