age 87, passed peacefully from natural causes on February 24, 2019. She was born in Cuba and came to the United States in 1963. Throughout her life she was known as a giving, loving, humble, and kind person. The love of her life was all the children she helped raise. Her selfless nature made her a gift to all who were fortunate to know her. She was loved by her family and friends who are all heartbroken that she is not with us in this life, but know she is with God and reunited with her parents, brother, and family and friends who have gone before her. She is survived and missed by many: her sisters, Josefina Riveron and Ana Maria Don; her niece Louise Lopez (Marcos) and their children, Marcos, Mia, Lily, and Lucas, her niece Ana Ibanez (Henry), and their children, Ali and Henry; her nephews, Alejandro Bandes (Rebeca)and Gabriel Bandes (Maria); cousins, Maria del Carmen Rodriguez, Arturo A. Rodriguez (Ana); godson/cousin, Carlos Rodriguez (Gladys); Arturo E. Rodriguez (Belkis), Cristina Martinez (Igor) and other close friends and family, Michelle Zubizarreta Xiques (Jorge), Maria Herrero, Rafael Herrero, Carmen Mendez and Luisa Fernandez. All friends and family are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass Friday, March 15, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 10 am. The family will host a reception after the Mass.

Funeral Home Smith Funeral Home

1534 18th Avenue South

St. Petersburg , FL 33705

