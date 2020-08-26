Essie Morgan

MORGAN, Essie (Mattingly) was born November 4, 1923 and died August 24, 2020. She met our Heavenly Father peacefully of natural causes. She is survived by three daughters, Retha (Jack) Venable, Yvonne (Phil) DeSiano, and Rebecca (Ben) Hatcher; six grandchildren, Scott Lerner, Tracie Thorndike, Michael Wagner, Todd Wagner, Lauren Bolduc, Christopher Wagner and their spouses; and 14 great-grandchildren. Through her life, Essie worked hard to provide a soft place to fall with good, strong advice. She made sure to travel to welcome each new baby to the family and was most proud to be able to attend all the graduations. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. A visitation will be held at 11 am, service at 12 pm with burial to follow, all Saturday, August 29, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. www.curlewhills.com