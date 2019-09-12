Williams, Essie O. 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned on Sept. 4, 2019. A member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, she is survived by three sons, Ronnie B. Williams (Robin), Malory Williams (Dot), and Frank J. Williams (Cassandra); four daughters, Faye D. Lewis, Jacqueline W. Wilson (Michael), Irma J. Williams, Dorothy "Venya" Williams; brother, Walter Alford; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, Sept. 14, 12 noon, at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. Visitation, Friday, Sept. 13, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019