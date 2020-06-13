Estelle JIMENEZ

JIMENEZ, Estelle V. 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2020. Born in Hahira, Georgia. She was a devoted mother to daughters, Deborah A. Doman and Catherine E. Rogers (Glenn). She is also survived by grandchildren, Karen Hockman, Kathryn Kingcome, Davin Rogers (Amanda), Eric Rogers (Amanda) and Ty Rogers; along with four great-grandchildren. She was a Hillsborough County Public School teacher for over 35 years and an avid Life Master Bridge Player. She enjoyed travelling the world directing bridge games on cruise ships. Graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 11 am at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her name to St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 261614, Tampa, FL 33685, as she was a loving cat mom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store