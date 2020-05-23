CARBONI, Ester M. 95, of St. Petersburg died May 14, 2020. Ester was born in New Haven, CT, daughter of Marguerite and Arthur "Roy" Tompkins. She was a member of The Greatest Generation, experiencing the hardships of the Depression, World War II, and the Korean War. These times made her a strong and stoic woman. She was a devoted wife to Armondo "John" Carboni, a decorated Army Veteran and WWII POW, who served in the military for over 20 years, and passed away in 1992. As a military wife and mother, Ester persevered during times of separation from her husband and multiple family moves throughout the US and to Panama. During her early life in Connecticut, Ester worked at her parents' riding stables with her brother, Bill Tompkins. She taught horseback riding, was an accomplished rider of five- gaited horses, and competed in equestrian shows riding her beloved horse, Black Magic. In 1977, Ester and John moved from Connecticut to St. Petersburg, FL. For many years, she was an active member and treasurer of the American Ex-Prisoners of War, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. Her membership came about as her husband was captured by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge. Ester was a volunteer at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital, and she also helped raise awareness and funds for the Andersonville National Historic Site's Prisoner of War Traveling Exhibit, with her dear friend and partner, Edward DeMent. Her door was always open to family and friends, and her home was the center for many holiday celebrations and gatherings. Ester loved cooking, gardening, and caring for her grandchildren. She was the family's matriarch, always bestowing examples of grace and wisdom. Ester was a resident at Freedom Square of Seminole Assisted Living Facility, where she was a member of the Resident Welcoming Ambassadors, before becoming terminally ill and passing away at Suncoast Hospice. She is survived by her children, LeRoy "Mike" Carboni (wife Gerri), Brien Carboni (wife Susan), Bruce Carboni (deceased), and Susan Carboni Schneider (husband Ray); grandmother to Michael Carboni (wife Amy), Christina Carboni Ring (husband Rob), James Spamer (wife Kelly), Ian Spamer (wife Melanie), and Chelsea Schneider; great-grandmother to Michael and Ashton Carboni, Jenna and Kendall Ring, and Ava and Colton Spamer. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ester was greatly loved, admired, and respected by her family and friends and will be sadly missed by all. A private ceremony was held at Brett Funeral Home Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and she was laid to rest next to her husband at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. The family welcomes donations in Ester's memory to The National Park Service, for the POW Traveling Exhibit, Superintendent, Andersonville National Historic Site, 496 Cemetery Rd., Andersonville, GA 31711. Services were private. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.