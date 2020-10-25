1/1
Ester Gronbach
1943 - 2020
GRONBACH, Ester (Lutjens) 77, of Port Richey, FL passed suddenly October 17, 2020. Born in Kingston, NY May 19, 1943, she raised her family on Long Island, NY then relocated to Florida where she was a small business owner until retirement. Ester loved singing, performing and dancing with her friends. She was former President for Live Oaks at Timber Oaks where she was very active in her community and loved by many. Predeceased by her loving husband Charles F. Gron-bach III "Buddy"; her parents, Kurt and Kerstin Lutjens; and brother, Peter Lutjens; she is survived by her children, Deborah Welsh (Dan) of Florida, Veronica Iovino of New York, Deanna Bullock of North Carolina, Kristina Juergens (Eric) of Florida, and her step-children, Lisa Affatato of New York and Chad Gron-bach (Elizabeth) of Massachusetts as well as 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private services to be held for close family and friends Dobies FH/Holiday

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
