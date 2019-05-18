Ester SPEAR

Obituary
SPEAR, Ester

went to glory peacefully May 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her parents; siblings; husband, John; son, John; and daughter, Ester Ann and survived by her children, Sarah, Sandra, Harry, Ken; her heart daughter, Grace Crawford; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held June 22 at First Baptist Church of Tampa at 11 am in the chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019
