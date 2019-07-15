Esther ARCE

ARCE, Esther

86, of Tampa passed away on July 13, 2019. Born in Freeport, Texas, she

moved to Tam-pa as a young bride of 19, when she married Lionel, her husband of 61 years. Renowned for her cooking, Esther's speciality dishes such as her tacos, roast pork, and Blueberry Jazz always tasted better because of the extra love she poured into them. Esther was a nurturing caregiver to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as her extended family and numerous friends. She was beloved for her kind and caring heart. Her generous soul will be missed by all. Predeceased by her husband, Lionel Arce, she is survived by her sons, Lionel Arce Jr. (Susie), Bobby Arce (Cathy); daughter, Yvonne Anderson (Mark); sister, Judy Villasenor (Arthur); granddaughters, Shannon Arce (Jacob), Lauren Arce (Jodi), and Whitney Anderson-Rooney (Sean); step-grandchildren, Anthony, Brock, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Zeta, Elias, Lila, Olivia, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave., Tampa, on Thursday July 18; visitation is at 10 am, funeral service at 11 am, followed by committal service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Donations