BOYETTE, Esther Lee 90, of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away November 24, 2019. She was born February 24, 1929 in Tampa, FL to Andrew Roy and Ella (Wells) Burnside. Mrs. Boyette was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wesley Chapel where she served as the church treasurer for over 60 years. Mrs. Boyette was a life-long resident of Wesley Chapel and was a member of two founding families of Pasco County (Burnside/McKendree). She also enjoyed fishing, baseball, and especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Boyette of Wesley Chapel; son, Calvin Boyette and his wife, Debbie of Wesley Chapel; two grandchildren, Brooks Boyette Sr. and his wife, Carley of Wesley Chapel, Laci Boyette Stokes and husband, Kyle of Wesley Chapel; five great-grand- children, Ellison, Tinsley, Brooks II, Marshal, and Wesley; and brothers, Roy Burnside of Zephyrhills, and Lonnie Burnside and Robert Wells both of Tennessee. Funeral Services will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 27 at the First Baptist Church of Wesley Chapel. Interment will follow at Holton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Whitfield Funeral Home

