BRYANT, Esther Geele devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on November 12, 2020 at Concordia Village of Tampa after a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. Esther was born in Stanford, Kentucky in 1941 and was preceded in death by her husband of more than fifty years, Dudley Edwards Bryant III who passed in 2013. Esther was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned her Master's degree in Psychology from Hood College in Maryland. Esther dedicated her life to education teaching high school and college throughout her career. As owner and Dean of Hagerstown Business College, she was honored by the state of Maryland for building the first dormitory in the state accessible to persons with disabilities. She retired after teaching Psychology for 18 years at Hillsborough Community College Brandon Campus. Esther was instrumental in establishing the New Tampa Regional Library. She was also an active member and volunteer with the New Tampa Women's Club and the USF Women's Club. Esther enjoyed playing bridge, entertaining friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. The family is comforted by knowing that Esther and Dudley are reunited in Heaven. Esther is survived by her two children, Beth McCullough and Dudley E. Bryant IV and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Clarise McCullough, Evelyn McCullough, Josephine Bryant and Dudley E. Bryant V., who all reside in Tampa; her brother, John Hall and his family; and nephew, James McFadden, who reside in Indianapolis, Indiana. Esther will be interred with Dudley at the Florida National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Esther's name to the HCC Foundation hccfoundation.com
