CASTILLO, Esther "Mem" 95, entered into rest Monday, August 12, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.Mem was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and spent the majority of her life in the Tampa Bay area before moving to Georgia in 2009. Mem's husband, Henry, was the head golf professional at Palma Ceia Country Club where she managed the pro shop by his side. They were members of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry S Castillo; her parents, Fred and Esther Hurst; and her daughter Donna Marie Traylor. She is survived by her two sons, Henry "Drew" Castillo (Virginia) of Lacanto, Florida and Robert "Dee" Castillo (Marian) of Evans, Georgia; brother, James Hurst (Pat) of Walnut Creek, California; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 12 noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Due to the heat, casual attire is recommended-Mem never stood on formality. The family would like to thank her care givers, Amy Whitaker, Debbie Bower, and Shirley Shead as well as South East Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Boulevard Tampa, Florida 33629. Platt's Funeral Home Evans, Georgia www.PlattsFuneralHome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

