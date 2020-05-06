COONEY, Esther L. 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home April 28, 2020. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was the 1st female African American School Bus route coordinator supervisor for Pinellas County Schools. She is survived by her dearest mother, Queen Esther Morris; son, John (Prentice) Cooney; daughter, Tiffaney Cooney; brothers Arville "Bubba" Morris (Mary), Willie Morris (Matria), and Lawrence "Dell" Morris; sisters, Cynthia "Annette" Whitaker (Charles), Debbie Franklin (Nathaniel), Donna Joseph (Keith), and Ella Wilson (Earl); four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Graveside services Saturday May 9, 11 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



