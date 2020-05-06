Esther COONEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COONEY, Esther L. 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home April 28, 2020. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was the 1st female African American School Bus route coordinator supervisor for Pinellas County Schools. She is survived by her dearest mother, Queen Esther Morris; son, John (Prentice) Cooney; daughter, Tiffaney Cooney; brothers Arville "Bubba" Morris (Mary), Willie Morris (Matria), and Lawrence "Dell" Morris; sisters, Cynthia "Annette" Whitaker (Charles), Debbie Franklin (Nathaniel), Donna Joseph (Keith), and Ella Wilson (Earl); four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Graveside services Saturday May 9, 11 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved