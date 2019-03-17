BATEMAN, Esther Corinne
87, passed away March 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of Kenneth I. Bateman. Together, they had three children, Connie Sheppard, Wayne Bateman, and Ronald Bateman. She is survived by seven grandhildren, Kirk Sheppard, Aaron Bateman, Erica Tank, Matthew Bateman, Kaitlyn Snyder, Elizabeth Yarbrough, and Alex Bateman. Also, five great-grandchildren, She was a pianist, and taught piano to hundreds of students throughout the years. A Memorial Service is being held at Northside Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, FL, at 11:30 am, on March 21; reception to follow. The family suggests memorials to Suncoast Hospice of St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019