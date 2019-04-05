GONZALEZ, Pastor Esther E.
87, of Tampa, passed away, April 1, 2019. She pastored churches in New Jersey and in Tampa, Florida. She helped establish congregations in Central and South America. She also taught online and wrote many Bible Commentaries. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Juan: children, Ralph (Carole), Luis (Paula), Alba, Erica (Cristobal); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 5-8 pm, and Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10-11 am, followed by a service at 11 am in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Cremation to follow. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to express online condolences.
