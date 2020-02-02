Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther HATCH. View Sign Service Information Stowers Funeral Home 401 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 335115001 (813)-689-1211 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Hope United Methodist Church Brandon , FL View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM New Hope Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

HATCH, Esther Marlene 86, of Brandon, Florida, entered heaven on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Marlene was born in Ohio to the late Marguerite and Harry Lydey. Marlene moved, as a young woman, to Lakeland, FL with her mother where she graduated from Lakeland High School. Marlene married the love of her life, John F Hatch, III in November of 1956. They moved several times and spent two exciting years in South America before moving back to Florida to start a family. Upon returning to Florida they purchased land and decided to build a house in Brandon, FL. Marlene was a kind, caring, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian and a dedicated member of New Hope United Methodist Church of Brandon for over 50 years. She was very compassionate and loved caring for her family, volunteering her services or entertaining her friends and she will be dearly missed. She could not hide her love for music or baking. Her famous chocolate chip cookies will be missed for sure. Marlene leaves behind her beloved husband, of 63 years, John F. Hatch III; son, John F. Hatch IV and his wife, Denise; and grandchildren, Branden Hatch and Brooke Hatch. A Celebration of Life will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church of Brandon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 am immediately followed by reception at the Church; a graveside service will follow at New Hope Cemetery at 2 pm. Please visit

