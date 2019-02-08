Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PERRY, Esther Louise "Lou"



Born January 25, 1941, died January 31, 2019 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by two brothers, Quinton Perry of Jacksonville, FL and William Perry of Waverly, AL. She was predeceased by her father, Quinton Perry and mother, Louise Perry, who jointly owned a grocery store in Rubonia, FL.



Lou was a graduate of FSU with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree from USF. She was a guidance counselor at Northeast High School for many years before moving to a position for setting up modular scheduling for Pinellas County high schools. She became a registrar at Lakewood High School to spearhead the implementation of modular scheduling. From Lakewood, she moved to a position in Pinellas County Administration. She eventually left the county office to take a position at Gibbs High Schools as an assistant principle. She ended her education career as an assistant principle at Lakewood High School retiring in 2001 after spending 38 years in the Florida school System.



Lou was a strong, opinionated woman, and there was no doubt about what she was thinking, a definite mover and problem solver. Her hobbies were her dogs, her computer and helping others. Lou was a kindhearted, honest woman who touched many lives over the years. She will be sorely missed by her friends and loved ones.



In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1505 Center Road, Terra Ceia, FL from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, K9s for Warriors.

