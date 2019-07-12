Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Lucille F. WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Esther Lucille F.



(nee Fetterhoff) passed away peacefully in Seminole, FL on July 2, 2019 with her loving daughter, Vicki, at her side. Born in Muskegon, MI, on April 3, 1927 to Helen (nee Swenor) and Foster Fetterhoff, Esther is predeceased by her parents, her stepmother, Marie (nee Kenney) Fetterhoff; her sisters, Helen, Mary, and Martha; and her previous husbands, Thomas A Damm, Eric H Schultz, and George W Wilson. Esther is survived by her children (with TA Damm), Carolyn, Alabama; Teresa, Florida; Laura, Michigan; Victoria, Georgia; and Carl, Florida; as well as seven grandchildren, Kris, Stephanie, Katheryn, Cameron, Jason, Olivia and Emily; and six great-grandchildren, Boots, Caylee, Dakota, Zackery, Abby, and Dylan. Mother and homemaker, Esther was also active in the Sweet Adeline chorus for many years. She loved card and board games, but her passion was cribbage and she won countless tournaments. She moved to Florida in 1976 with husband, EH Schultz, to begin her golden years. She became active in neighborhood activities, always quick to participate on committees, coordinate the community lending library and teach water aerobics at the pool. She later joined St. Paul United Methodist Church and was an active member of the congregation. She and George married in 2004 a few years after they had both lost spouses and had discovered their mutual love of dancing and travel. George really put the "golden" back in her later years as they danced often and journeyed to every corner of the USA. Esther is remembered by all for her warm and giving heart, her quick wit and even quicker smile, and especially her famous homemade sweet pickles. Our hearts ache with her loss but rejoice to know that her final journey has taken her home. Esther will be laid to rest joining her beloved George at Bay Pines National Cemetery on August 5. For details on the service please contact

