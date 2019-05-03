Esther Martinez (1927 - 2019)
MARTINEZ, Esther

91, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She is survived by her children Esther Scaglione (George) and Orlando Martinez Jr. (Berqui); grandchildren Devin (Rebecca), Jordan, Robert, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bennett; as well as many other family members, and close friends. A visitation will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-8 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home. Funeral services will then be held at 10 am, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details