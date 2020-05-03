Esther VAUGHAN
VAUGHAN, Esther M. of Ruskin, Florida passed away April 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to Donald H. Vaughan. Esther leaves behind her children, Michael Vaughan and Julie Chapman (husband Taylor); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchild-ren. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 3, from 2-3 pm, at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Ricken-backer Drive. Due to social distancing guidelines the Funeral Service will be private. The burial will take place in Ruskin Memorial Park on Monday, May 4, at 11:15.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
