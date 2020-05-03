VAUGHAN, Esther M. of Ruskin, Florida passed away April 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to Donald H. Vaughan. Esther leaves behind her children, Michael Vaughan and Julie Chapman (husband Taylor); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchild-ren. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 3, from 2-3 pm, at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Ricken-backer Drive. Due to social distancing guidelines the Funeral Service will be private. The burial will take place in Ruskin Memorial Park on Monday, May 4, at 11:15.



