Esther Wagner
WAGNER, Esther Julia It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing May 1, 2020 at 92 years. She will now be with the love of her life, her husband, Frank. She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Steve) Emmett, Donna (Bob) Paschen; and her grandchildren, Jeff Emmett, Dan Emmett, and Sean Paschen. She was affectionately known as "The Queen" and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She will be missed terribly. Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
