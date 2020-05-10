WAGNER, Esther Julia It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing May 1, 2020 at 92 years. She will now be with the love of her life, her husband, Frank. She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Steve) Emmett, Donna (Bob) Paschen; and her grandchildren, Jeff Emmett, Dan Emmett, and Sean Paschen. She was affectionately known as "The Queen" and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She will be missed terribly. Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.