|
|
WILKES, Esther Pauline 100, of Clearwater, FL passed away August 31, 2019. She was born in Sutherland, FL (now Palm Harbor). Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, William "Pete" Wilkes who passed in 2010. She is survived by sons, John and his wife, Barbara and Frank and his wife, Nanette; a brother, Steve; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 10 am, with service to follow at 11 am, at Moss Feaster Clearwater 693 S. Belcher Rd. Clearwater, FL 33764 www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019