Ethel HARRIS
HARRIS, Ethel K. passed away with her daughters at her side at AdventHealth Tampa, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family. Ethel was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Tampa in 1977 from Taylor Mill, KY. As a preacher's wife she ministered alongside her husband for over fifty years, of which twenty were in the Tampa Bay area. She was an office manager for a Christian counselor and for many years helped lead a Ladies Bible Study. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar N. Harris. She is survived by four daughters, Sherre Gaertner, Philadelphia, PA, Cathy Balbin, Indian Rocks Beach, FL, Lisa Eastridge, Ft. Myers, FL, and Tanya Moseley, St. Johns, FL; sister, Patricia Phillips, New Richmond, OH; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. There will be visitation at Serenity Funeral Home on August 29, at 1 pm and streaming will be available at www.centralbaymarket.com. Memorial donations may be given in her name to Johnson University Florida in Kissimmee, FL. www. SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
