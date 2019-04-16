|
GARCIA (BOGGS), Ethel
Juanita 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Florence, KY. She was born in Covington, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Garcia. She retired as Vice President of the Florida National Bank after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Starkey Road Baptist Church. She is survived by her niece, Charlotte Herrmann; brother-in-law, Richard Garcia; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at Memorial Park Funeral Home beginning with visitation from 10 am-12 pm and funeral at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 16, 2019