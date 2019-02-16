CREDE, Ethel Louise



On February 13, 2019, Ethel L. Crede, longtime resident of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully at 84 years of age. While Ethel had a passion and talent for arts and crafts, she was fiercely devoted to her family, inspiring strong family values and an appreciation for the simple things in life. Her memory will always be cherished by her surviving husband of 62 years, Richard; her sons, Doug (Karen), Rick (Jeannette), Jim (Natalie) and David (Belinda); her five grandchildren, Ginny, Alex, Kai (Tyler), Hayden and Nick, all of whom brought great joy to her life. In memory of Ethel, services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the National Cremation Society, 4945 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, Florida.

