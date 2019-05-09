McCLENDON, Ethel Mae
Henry 83, of Dade City, wife of Lawrence McClendon for 63 years, departed this life Sunday, May 5, 2019 peacefully at home. Mrs. McClendon retired from Pasco County School District. She was a Deaconess and very active in various ministries and choirs at St. John Missionary Baptist Church and the surrounding communities. She is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Henry Arnold (Claude) of Powder Springs, GA, Mara Lynn Henry of Tampa, FL, Denise McClendon Harris (Dr. Ira) of Charlottesville, VA; one son, Charles Frederick McClendon (Tonya) of Powder Springs, GA; one brother, Julius Henry Jr. (Lou) of Greenville, NC; one sister, Carmen Henry of St. Petersburg, FL. The viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, from 1-2 pm with the funeral service following at 2 pm, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will be held at Floral Memory Gardens, Rev. Harold Thomas, eulogist. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gulfside Hospice (www.gulfside.org/make-a-gift.html)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019