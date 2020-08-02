1/1
Ethel SMITH
SMITH, Ethel Marie 72, passed into eternal life at her home in Palm Harbor, FL on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Smith, Palm Harbor, FL; two daughters and a son-in-law, Deborah and Scott Converse, Safety Harbor, FL and Jennifer Rotundo, St. Charles, IL; grandson, Nicholas Rotundo, St. Charles, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Dorothy Singer; and sister, Faye Bromberg. Due to current restrictions, no memorial service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
