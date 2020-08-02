Ethel SMITH

SMITH, Ethel Marie 72, passed into eternal life at her home in Palm Harbor, FL on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Smith, Palm Harbor, FL; two daughters and a son-in-law, Deborah and Scott Converse, Safety Harbor, FL and Jennifer Rotundo, St. Charles, IL; grandson, Nicholas Rotundo, St. Charles, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Dorothy Singer; and sister, Faye Bromberg. Due to current restrictions, no memorial service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store