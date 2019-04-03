PARDUE, Etta Belle (Napier)
92, passed away peacefully March 26, 2019 at Renaissance ALF Tampa. She was born in Scottsville, Kentucky February 17, 1927 to Lester Napier and Eva Meador. Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Sam and her sister, Lela Mae Spears. She is survived by her children, Larry G. Pardue, Philip W. Pardue, Rita G. Pardue Novak, Robbie S. Pardue; her siblings, Novada Fishburn, Thomas Napier, Buel D. Napier, Betty Hogue; plus 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/etta-pardue-8229522
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019