Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Alvin "Gene" LEONARD. View Sign

LEONARD, Eugene Alvin



"Gene" 79, of Valrico, went home to be with the Lord March 5, 2019. Gene proudly served his country in the Air Force for over 20 years and worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He was a member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church, a Mason, a Shriner, and served with the Fraternal Order of Police for over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his sons, Jeff and Robin (widow, Lisa). Gene is survived by his loving family; wife, Debbie; children, Randy (Keli) and Stacy Hope; stepson, Michael (Carmen); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and an extended family and many friends. There will be a funeral service Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10 am, at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. Gene will be interred with Military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Path Hospice, Tampa General Hospital, or to the Bell Shoals Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, FL 33511.





LEONARD, Eugene Alvin"Gene" 79, of Valrico, went home to be with the Lord March 5, 2019. Gene proudly served his country in the Air Force for over 20 years and worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He was a member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church, a Mason, a Shriner, and served with the Fraternal Order of Police for over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his sons, Jeff and Robin (widow, Lisa). Gene is survived by his loving family; wife, Debbie; children, Randy (Keli) and Stacy Hope; stepson, Michael (Carmen); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and an extended family and many friends. There will be a funeral service Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10 am, at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. Gene will be interred with Military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Path Hospice, Tampa General Hospital, or to the Bell Shoals Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, FL 33511. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close