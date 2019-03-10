LEONARD, Eugene Alvin
"Gene" 79, of Valrico, went home to be with the Lord March 5, 2019. Gene proudly served his country in the Air Force for over 20 years and worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He was a member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church, a Mason, a Shriner, and served with the Fraternal Order of Police for over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his sons, Jeff and Robin (widow, Lisa). Gene is survived by his loving family; wife, Debbie; children, Randy (Keli) and Stacy Hope; stepson, Michael (Carmen); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and an extended family and many friends. There will be a funeral service Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10 am, at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. Gene will be interred with Military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Path Hospice, Tampa General Hospital, or to the Bell Shoals Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, FL 33511.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019