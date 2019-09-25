ANACLERIO, Eugene Roger 77, of Largo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at home. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Florida when he was a young boy. He was honorably discharge from the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War. He also retired from Seminole Fire Department after serving 25 years. Survivors two daughters, Justina Anaclerio and Dawn Ferris; and son, Jerry Nichols; two brothers, LeRoy and Angelo Anaclerio; seven grandchildren; two great- grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 2:45 pm, held at Bay Pines Memorial Seminole, Florida. All is welcome to attend.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019