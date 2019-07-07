Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Aymar MOORE. View Sign Service Information Wells Memorial and Event Center 1903 West Reynolds Street Plant City , FL 33563 (813)-752-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE, Eugene Aymar



of Plant City, Florida left us on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the young age of 57 years. Aymar grew up in Stuart, Florida where he loved living near the water. He attended Sewanee Academy for high school, and graduated from Stetson University with his Bachelors in Business, and from University of South Florida with his Masters in Business Administration. A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Barbara and his daughters, Sera and Ruby. Aymar is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth M. Roth (husband Ron); sister, Zelia Paul; nieces, Stephanie, Heather and Tiffany, and nephews, Ian and Crosby. Aymar retired after 33 years at Raymond James Financial as a municipal bond trader. He loved his family, sunsets, music and guitars, and loved helping others in a quiet way. And while he touched many lives, it was his family to which he gave above all else. He will be missed greatly here in this place, but is now where there is joy and reunion, and maybe even answers to many intelligent questions to our creator.Aymar was most passionate about helping children in this world, so in lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to Everyday Blessings of Thonotosassa, FL or to St. Jude's Research Hospital. If interested in joining us at his Celebration of Life, please contact the family for details.

