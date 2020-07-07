1/1
Eugene BAILEY
BAILEY, Eugene R. "Gene" 87, of Riverview passed on May 24, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut in 1932 and moved to Florida in 1945 to work in his grandfather's fruit stand, the commercial landmark "Bailey's" located at 128 Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg. Gene played the trombone and graduated St. Petersburg High School in 1951. He was a Korean War Veteran serving on the hospital ship U.S.S. Consolation and thereafter served in the Naval Reserves for many years. Gene was a dedicated Mason who loved camping in Ocala, his canine companions, and having a good time. Always a hard worker, Gene owned a restaurant in St. Petersburg, a gas station in Temple Terrace, and became an owner-operator truck driver until he was 80 years old. A loving father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, Gene is preceded in death by son, Gene "Buddy"; and daughter, Suzanne. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Andrea; his sons, Bruce Bailey (wife, Tina), Brian Bailey (wife, Betsy), Blair Bailey, and Travis Palladeno; and daughters, Debi Stalzer (husband, Todd) and Jeannette Bailey. Gene was proud of his five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren and will be missed by many. A military service will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Friday, July 10 at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
