Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
912 3rd Ave. N. Lawson
View Map
Obituary
BIVINS, Eugene Ervin Sr. 66, passed away March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Eugene retired from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office after 32 years of service. Eugene is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa; his son, Dr. Eugene Bivins Jr. (Nichole); stepson, Lee Teharte (Tonya); daughter, Tiana Smith; brothers, Christopher Bivins and Tony Pierce (Johnnie); and six grand- children. Visitation will be on Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home; funeral service Saturday, March 21, 1 pm, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 912 3rd Ave. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020
