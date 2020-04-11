Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene BORDEEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRODEEN, Rev. Dr. Eugene A. retired Lutheran Bishop, was born to the Rev. Austin and Helen Brodeen, a superintendent of schools in Burlington, IA. His grandfather also was a Lutheran pastor and his grandmother a church organist. He and his deceased wife of 63 years, Elizabeth, a church organist and worship composer, were blessed with four children, David, Karen, Bruce, and Mark; and five grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Kirsten, Austen, and Blake. Following a college education at Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, Gene studied at Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago University, Brown University and Boston University. Continuing education included graduate level course work at Harvard Business School with studies in theology, advanced leadership and management, and conflict management. Dr. Brodeen was a trustee at three colleges and two seminaries. He served as a member of many local and national service organizations and boards, including National Lutheran Office for Research and Planning, Rotary, Y.M.C.A, Eger Health Care Center and Foundation (NYC), Police Chaplain, and Salvation Army. Pastor Brodeen was very active in pan-Lutheran affairs, assisting in both the founding and future growth of Camp Calumet Lutheran in New Hampshire and the Lutheran Service Organization in the New England states. He was also active ecumenically, pioneering Lutheran/Roman Catholic Dialogue (1962) and chairing the New England Council of Catholic and Protestant Bishops. Among his recognitions were an Honorary Doctorate (D.D.), Who's Who in America, and distinguished alumni awards at various colleges. After 16 years as pastors of Lutheran congregations and District Dean in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Dr. Brodeen was elected three times as Bishop of the New England Synod of the Lutheran Church of America starting in 1970. He retired in 1992 to Florida where he and Elizabeth enjoyed a healthy life filled with travelling to all seven continents and continuing informal, but important, ministry at the Regency Oaks Living Center.

