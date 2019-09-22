CROPSEY, Eugene H. 88, died September 13, 2019. He was born in Rockford, IL, and spent most of his growing-up years in Madison, WI. Gene was prede- ceased by his parents, Miriam and Harold Cropsey and son, William. He is survived by Jane, his wife of 62 years; son, John (Mary) of Brad-enton, FL; and granddaughter, Catherine, of Bradenton. Gene served as an Army combat infantryman during the Korean War, and, thereafter, in the Active Army Reserves until full military retirement in 1977. He graduated from Trinity University of San Antonio and earned a Master of Arts Degree from the University of South Florida. From 1963 until his retirement in 1997, he was with The University of Tampa as University Registrar. For many years he also taught statistics at the University and at the University of South Florida. Gene was a life-long lover of opera and in retirement he became an author. He successfully wrote a book about opera in early Chicago, numerous articles for Opera Quarterly, and a number of short stories. Active with Opera Tampa, he was one of the founders of the Opera Tampa League. A private graveside service will be held in Madison, WI.

