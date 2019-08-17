Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene De LUCIA. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

De LUCIA, Dr. Eugene R. 98, of St Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on August 15, 2019. He was born May 25, 1921, in Dennison, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Camillo and Gilda De Lucia; and three younger sisters, Ann Ochsendorf, Edna Michetti and Martha Di Maria. He graduated from Big Red High School in Steubenville, Ohio and enlisted in the National Guard in 1938. During World War ll, he was stationed in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan, where he met Catherine Hennessey, from Iowa. Both were World War II veteran officers. They married in 1946. He later graduated from Ohio State University and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. De Lucia started his family practice in Vienna, Ohio, where he treated generations of families, delivered babies, made house calls, and visited patients in the hospital. He helped found Warren General Hospital. He was the past president of the Ohio Osteopathic Association in 1969 and Outstanding Physician of the Year in 1993. He was among the first physicians to practice acupuncture in St Petersburg (1973). In 1973, his family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Catherine; their children, Camille Matthews (Charlie) of Tampa, Eugene De Lucia (Maristela) of St. Petersburg, Paul De Lucia ( Molly) of St Petersburg and Ann Rae (Don) of O'Brien, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Gina, Nico, Aria, Christopher, Paul, Nicholas, Jeremy, and great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Olivia, Wilde, and Emory. He was a member of St John Vianney Catholic church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks. He was an an avid golfer. Friends will be received at the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook available at

De LUCIA, Dr. Eugene R. 98, of St Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on August 15, 2019. He was born May 25, 1921, in Dennison, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Camillo and Gilda De Lucia; and three younger sisters, Ann Ochsendorf, Edna Michetti and Martha Di Maria. He graduated from Big Red High School in Steubenville, Ohio and enlisted in the National Guard in 1938. During World War ll, he was stationed in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan, where he met Catherine Hennessey, from Iowa. Both were World War II veteran officers. They married in 1946. He later graduated from Ohio State University and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. De Lucia started his family practice in Vienna, Ohio, where he treated generations of families, delivered babies, made house calls, and visited patients in the hospital. He helped found Warren General Hospital. He was the past president of the Ohio Osteopathic Association in 1969 and Outstanding Physician of the Year in 1993. He was among the first physicians to practice acupuncture in St Petersburg (1973). In 1973, his family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Catherine; their children, Camille Matthews (Charlie) of Tampa, Eugene De Lucia (Maristela) of St. Petersburg, Paul De Lucia ( Molly) of St Petersburg and Ann Rae (Don) of O'Brien, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Gina, Nico, Aria, Christopher, Paul, Nicholas, Jeremy, and great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Olivia, Wilde, and Emory. He was a member of St John Vianney Catholic church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks. He was an an avid golfer. Friends will be received at the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook available at brettfuneralhome.net Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close