FERNANDEZ, Eugene Manuel 83, of Tampa, Florida passed away peacefully at home October 16, 2019. He was born December 3, 1935 in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Doris Ann Fernandez. He is survived by three children, Mark Fernandez (Trudie), Celeste Castellano (Nelson), and Eric Fernandez; seven grandchildren, Grace, James, and Eden Fernandez, Tonnar, Rebecca, and Ella Castellano, and EJ Fernandez; his sister, Elsa Salcines (EJ); cousins, Joe Fernandez (Irma) and Gilbert Fernandez; his sisters-in-law, Francis Stollmack, Arlene Capeluto (Nace) and Lois Kessler; and other extended family members he loved dearly. Eugene was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School and served in the United States Army. He retired from a 35-plus year career at Harris Lanier. After retirement, he and his wife loved traveling across the country and abroad. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and had a gift for fixing almost anything. Eugene was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by loved ones. He particularly treasured the time he spent with all of his grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National M.S. Society by visiting nationalmssociety.org. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019