FLOURNORY, Eugene L. 68, of St Petersburg, transition- ed January 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Vonceia L. Flournory; daughters, Alisa Jones and Latrisha; sisters, JoAnne Scott and Lou Minis; three grandchildren, one great -grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 am at 5th Ave. Church of Christ, 4200 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020