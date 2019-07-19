|
CONGDON, Eugene Francis "Gene"
92, peacefully passed away at his home in Tampa, FL, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in Great Barrington, MA, the fourth son of Frederick and Helen Hiles Congdon. Gene is preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Fred, Raymond and Daniel; and wife, Eunice Chastain Congdon. Growing up in Great Barrington, Gene was an avid skier, horseback rider, Boy Scout, baseball player, and, like his brothers, a golf enthusiast. In 1943, he served in the United States Air Force. Upon his return home, after WWII, Gene attended Amherst College and earned his Bachelor's in nutrition. His education led to a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, which also provided opportunities for Gene and his family to experience life in several different states including Connecticut, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Oklahoma and the past 30 years in Tampa, Florida, where he owned Shells Restaurant. He was loved by his customers through the years for presenting great service, seafood and for being a kind, caring and charming host. Gene was a long standing member of St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Tampa and will be remembered most for his faith in God, his strong work ethic, kindness and generosity. He leaves a loving family to cherish his legacy, his beloved wife, Sharon; and daughters, Jeanette Feeney (William), Karen Swarzbaugh (Charles), Tracey Baucom (Clint), Jill Ramsten, Lesley Keller (Randy), Janice Greene; grandchildren, Lura Huddleston, Patricia Hall (Austin), Michael Feeney (Catherine), Jeremy Darr (Lauren), Neal Gynther, Caitlin Stanga (Mark), Matthew, Christopher and Timothy Feeney, Lauren Dickerson (Matthew) and Taylor Howell; great- grandchildren, Aria, Kendrick, and Elijah McMillan, Wyatt Huddleston, Thomas, Catherine, and Caroline Darr, Will and Alphie Dickerson; and his faithful girl, Lola. Funeral Mass and burial will be held at Saint Peter Catholic Church, and Saint Peter Cemetery, in Great Barrington, MA. Mass begins at 10 am on Saturday, July 20. Family will receive friends on Saturday at Birches-Roy Funeral Home, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, from 8:30 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or Food Bank. Words of comfort may be expressed for Gene's family at
LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019
