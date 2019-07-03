JOHNS, Eugene "Big John"
77, of Plant City, Florida, born on September 29, 1941, entered into eternal rest June 29, 2019. He was an iron worker with Local Union 397, and worked for Central Maintenance for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Johns; his children, Rhonda Holley (Ronald), Allen Johns (Kim), and Denise Hansen; brother, Tommy Johns (Susan); grandchildren, Jake Johns, Jade Parker, Kristin Hansen, and Ronald Holley; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Taylor, Addison, and Leon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Foster. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal will follow at Salem Cemetery, Dover. Expressions of condolence may be left online at:
HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 3, 2019