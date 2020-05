KELLIHER, Eugene T. 94, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Chicago passed away May 1, 2020. He was a World War II U.S. Navy submarine veteran. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Dien; sons, Timothy and Robert; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by two daughters; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Please visit Merritt Funeral Home website at www.merrittfuneral.com for more information.