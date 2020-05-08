Eugene Kelliher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLIHER, Eugene T. 94, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Chicago passed away May 1, 2020. He was a World War II U.S. Navy submarine veteran. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Dien; sons, Timothy and Robert; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by two daughters; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Please visit Merritt Funeral Home website at www.merrittfuneral.com for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved