KELLIHER, Eugene T. 94, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Chicago passed away May 1, 2020. He was a World War II U.S. Navy submarine veteran. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Dien; sons, Timothy and Robert; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by two daughters; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Please visit Merritt Funeral Home website at www.merrittfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.